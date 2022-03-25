Market Mover: Zions N.A (ZION) Up at Midday March 25

Today Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) is trading 2.71% up.

The latest price, as of 12:23:45 est, was $70.59. Zions N.A has risen $1.86 in trading today.

595,330 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Zions N.A has a YTD change of 9.14%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-18.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Zions N.A visit the company profile.

About Zions Bancorporation N.A

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices.

To get more information on Zions Bancorporation N.A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Zions Bancorporation N.A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles