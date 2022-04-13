Market Mover: Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Up at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZIM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) moved 2.28% Wednesday.

As of 12:21:39 est, Zim Integrated Shipping Services is currently sitting at $55.92 and has moved $1.25 per share in trading so far.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services has moved 13.66% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 15.60% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israelin 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times,

