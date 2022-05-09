Market Mover: Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Falls at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZIM - Market Data & News Trade

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) shares are down 12.08%, or $7.99 per share, as on 12:21:20 est today. Opening the day at $63.64, 3,923,307 shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services have traded hands and the stock has moved between $64.10 and $56.71.

So far this year the company is up 39.31%.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-18.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Zim Integrated Shipping Services visit the company profile.

About Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israelin 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times,

To get more information on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering