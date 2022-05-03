Market Mover: Zebra (ZBRA) Down at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZBRA - Market Data & News Trade

Zebra Technologies Corp. - Class A (NASDAQ: ZBRA) has fallen $9.56 (2.52%) and sits at $371.05, as of 12:23:11 est on May 3.

303,748 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 2.41% over the last 5 days and shares fell 8.26% over the last 30 days.

Zebra is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Zebra visit the company profile.

About Zebra Technologies Corp. - Class A

Zebra empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators.

