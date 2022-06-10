Market Mover: Yunji (YJ) Up at Midday June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YJ - Market Data & News Trade

Yunji Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: YJ) has gained $0.06 (5.83%) and sits at $1.09, as of 12:03:35 est on June 10.

138,027 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 4.19% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 0.98% over the last 30 days.

Yunji is set to release earnings on 2022-08-25.

About Yunji Inc - ADR

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

