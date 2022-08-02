Market Mover: Yunhong CTI (CTIB) Up at Midday August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTIB - Market Data & News Trade

Yunhong CTI Ltd (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares are up 6.40%, or $0.0488 per share, as on 11:14:18 est today. Opening the day at $0.77, 17,375 shares of Yunhong CTI have traded hands and the stock has traded between $0.81 and $0.76.

This year the company has a YTD change of 35.97%.

Yunhong CTI anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Yunhong CTI visit the company profile.

About Yunhong CTI Ltd

Yunhong CTI is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil balloons and produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses. Yunhong CTI also distributes Candy Blossoms and other gift items and markets its products throughout the United States and in several other countries.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

