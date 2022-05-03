Market Mover: Yumanity (YMTX) Rises at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YMTX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMTX) climbed 2.56% Tuesday.

As of 12:02:55 est, Yumanity is currently sitting at $1.20 and has moved $0.03 per share.

Yumanity has moved 23.53% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 60.47% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Yumanity Therapeutics Inc

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company's most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Yumanity's drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity's pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi- system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer's disease.

