Market Mover: Yum China (YUMC) Drops at Midday March 21

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has dropped $2.4 (5.40%) and is currently sitting at $42.49, as of 12:20:24 est on March 21.

864,327 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 18.60% over the last 5 days and shares lost 15.00% over the last 30 days.

Yum China anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Yum China Holdings Inc

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,506 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of December 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year.

