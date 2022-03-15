Market Mover: Youdao (DAO) Climbs at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DAO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Youdao Inc - ADR (NYSE: DAO) climbed 5.39% Tuesday.

As of 11:55:24 est, Youdao is currently sitting at $6.42 and has risen $0.33 per share in trading so far.

Youdao has moved 43.33% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 40.06% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-17.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Youdao visit the company profile.

About Youdao Inc - ADR

Youdao, Inc. is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. , a leading internet technology company in China.

To get more information on Youdao Inc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Youdao Inc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles