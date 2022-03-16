Market Mover: Yield10 (YTEN) Drops at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YTEN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) lost 4.40% Wednesday.

As of 12:14:15 est, Yield10 is currently sitting at $4.35 and has moved $0.2 so far today.

Yield10 has moved 17.27% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 7.52% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Yield10 visit the company profile.

About Yield10 Bioscience Inc

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company developing crop innovations aligned with trends in global food security, social responsibility, and sustainability. The Company is using its 'Trait Factory,' a differentiated trait gene discovery platform including the 'GRAIN' big data mining trait gene discovery tool as well as the Camelina oilseed 'Fast Field Testing' system, to develop improved Camelina varieties to produce proprietary products, and to produce high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries. The Company's goals are to efficiently develop and commercialize a high value crop products business based on superior varieties of Camelina for producing feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics. As a path toward commercialization of novel traits, Yield10 is pursuing a partnering approach with major agricultural companies to drive new traits into development for canola, soybean, corn, and other commercial crops. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

To get more information on Yield10 Bioscience Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Yield10 Bioscience Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles