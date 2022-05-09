Market Mover: Yelp (YELP) Loses at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YELP - Market Data & News Trade

Today Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) is trading 4.25% down.

The latest price, as of 12:20:37 est, was $29.65. Yelp has fallen $1.31 over the previous day’s close.

249,386 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Yelp has a YTD change of 14.90%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Yelp Inc

Yelp Inc. connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

