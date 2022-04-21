Market Mover: Xunlei (XNET) Down at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XNET - Market Data & News Trade

Xunlei Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: XNET) shares lost 5.13%, or $0.079 per share, as on 12:22:29 est today. Since opening at $1.54, 103,230 shares of Xunlei have traded hands and the stock has moved between $1.56 and $1.46.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 23.38%.

Xunlei is set to release earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Xunlei Ltd - ADR

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

