Market Mover: Xerox (XRX) Falls at Midday April 14

Today Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX) is trading 1.27% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:21:10 est, was $19.09. Xerox has moved $0.245 in trading today.

632,461 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Xerox has moved YTD 13.76%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-19.

About Xerox Holdings Corp

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. Xerox Holdings Corporation is a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience.

