Market Mover: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Gains at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XHR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) is trading 5.27% up.

The latest price, as of 12:20:27 est, was $18.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has climbed $0.955 over the previous day’s close.

189,692 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a YTD change of 0.11%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Xenia Hotels & Resorts visit the company profile.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels and resorts comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection.

To get more information on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal