Market Mover: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Loses at Midday April 22

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) are down 1.65% Friday.

As of 12:22:29 est, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts sits at $88.11 and has fallen $1.48 per share in trading so far.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has moved 5.00% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 0.32% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

