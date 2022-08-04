Market Mover: World Acceptance (WRLD) Up at Midday August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WRLD - Market Data & News Trade

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: WRLD) has gained $6.04 (5.10%) and is currently sitting at $125.00, as of 12:11:43 est on August 4.

50,938 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 3.32% over the last 5 days and shares gained 1.52% over the last 30 days.

World Acceptance expects its next earnings on 2022-10-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on World Acceptance visit the company profile.

About World Acceptance Corp.

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C. -based World Acceptance Corporation is one of North America's largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit.

To get more information on World Acceptance Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: World Acceptance Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles