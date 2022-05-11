Market Mover: Wolverine World Wide, (WWW) Down at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WWW - Market Data & News Trade

Today Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is trading 3.70% down.

The latest price, as of 12:16:11 est, was $17.68. Wolverine World Wide, has fallen $0.68 over the previous day’s close.

476,647 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Wolverine World Wide, has moved YTD 35.92%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, its products are designed to empower, engage and inspire its consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

