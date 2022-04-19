Market Mover: WM (MAPS) Climbs at Midday April 19

Shares of WM Technology Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: MAPS) moved 3.95% Tuesday.

As of 12:05:19 est, WM is currently sitting at $6.96 and has climbed $0.265 per share in trading so far.

WM has moved 3.03% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.21% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About WM Technology Inc - Class A

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSAC), an affiliate of Silver Spike Capital, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The management team and board of directors are composed of veteran cannabis and finance industry executives and founders, including Scott Gordon, founder, and CEO of the Company, who began investing in the cannabis industry in 2014 and in 2016 co-founded and became Chairman of Egg Rock Holdings, the parent company of the Papa & Barkley family of cannabis products with related subsidiary assets in manufacturing, processing and logistics; and Dr. Orrin Devinsky, director of the Company, who is the director of the NYU Langone Comprehensive Epilepsy Center and is a Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience, Psychiatry, and Neuroscience at the NYU School of Medicine and who, since 2016 has served as the Chair of the Medical Advisory Board at Tilray, a pharmaceutical and cannabis company.

