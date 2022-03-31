Market Mover: Wimi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) Loses at Midday March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WIMI - Market Data & News Trade

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares have fallen 3.94%, or $0.11 per share, as on 12:22:39 est today. Since opening the day at $2.73, 1,157,894 shares of Wimi Hologram Cloud have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $2.75 and $2.60.

Already the company has moved YTD 8.22%.

Wimi Hologram Cloud expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Wimi Hologram Cloud visit the company profile.

About Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc - ADR

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc., whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, holographic pulse laser, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, holographic laser automotive application, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, automobile holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

To get more information on Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles