Market Mover: Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Down at Midday April 22

Willis Lease Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: WLFC) shares moved 1.97%, or $0.65 per share, as on 10:47:39 est today. Since opening at $33.17, 1,745 shares of Willis Lease Finance have been traded today and the stock has traded between $33.17 and $32.29.

Already the company has a YTD change of 12.51%.

Willis Lease Finance is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Willis Lease Finance Corp.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary Willis Asset Management, as well as various end-of-life solutions for aircraft, engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

