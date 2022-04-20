Market Mover: Whitestone REIT (WSR) Climbs at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WSR - Market Data & News Trade

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) shares have risen 1.50%, or $0.2 per share, as on 12:22:45 est today. Since opening at $13.44, 71,743 shares of Whitestone REIT have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $13.56 and $13.44.

This year the company has a YTD change of 33.23%.

Whitestone REIT anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

