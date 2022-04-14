Market Mover: Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR) Loses at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WHLR - Market Data & News Trade

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) has fallen $0.04 (1.72%) and sits at $2.29, as of 10:24:30 est on April 14.

1,336 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 1.30% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 19.49% over the last 30 days.

Wheeler Real Estate is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

