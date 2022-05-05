Market Mover: Weyerhaeuser (WY) Drops at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) moved 3.40% Thursday.

As of 12:27:39 est, Weyerhaeuser sits at $40.89 and dropped $1.435 so far today.

Weyerhaeuser has moved 8.87% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 6.69% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Weyerhaeuser visit the company profile.

About Weyerhaeuser Co.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. The company owns or controls approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser Company manages these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. The company is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. The company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, Weyerhaeuser Company generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. The company is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

To get more information on Weyerhaeuser Co. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Weyerhaeuser Co.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins