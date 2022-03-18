Market Mover: West Services, (WST) Climbs at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WST - Market Data & News Trade

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) shares climbed 2.64%, or $10.68 per share, as on 12:19:34 est today. Since opening the day at $406.98, 149,777 shares of West Services, have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $416.63 and $406.67.

This year the company has a YTD change of 13.60%.

West Services, expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on West Services, visit the company profile.

About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support its customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

To get more information on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles