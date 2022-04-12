Market Mover: West Fraser Timber (WFG) Rises at Midday April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WFG - Market Data & News Trade

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) has risen $2.68 (3.61%) and sits at $76.96, as of 12:23:34 est on April 12.

171,610 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 6.07% over the last 5 days and shares lost 20.56% over the last 30 days.

West Fraser Timber expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on West Fraser Timber visit the company profile.

About West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd.

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

