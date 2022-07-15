Market Mover: Wells Fargo (WFC) Up at Midday July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WFC - Market Data & News Trade

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) shares have risen 5.94%, or $2.3 per share, as on 12:15:27 est today. After Opening the Day at $39.42, 20,866,493 shares of Wells Fargo have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $41.81 and $39.23.

Already the company has a YTD change of 18.45%.

Wells Fargo expects its next earnings on 2022-07-15.

About Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. It provides a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through its four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities it serves, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

