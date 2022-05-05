Market Mover: Washington Federal (WAFD) Falls at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WAFD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) are down 3.11% Thursday.

As of 12:22:22 est, Washington Federal sits at $31.08 and dropped $0.995 so far today.

Washington Federal has moved 1.35% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 3.32% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-13.

About Washington Federal Inc.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, dba WaFd Bank ("WaFd Bank"), a national bank with business consisting primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types,including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans. WaFd Bank also invests in certain United States government and agency obligations and other investments permitted by applicable laws and regulations. As of December 31, 2020, WaFd Bank has 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Through WaFd Bank's subsidiaries, Washington Federal is also engaged in insurance brokerage activities.

