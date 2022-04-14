Market Mover: Walker & Dunlop (WD) Up at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE: WD) moved 1.69% Thursday.

As of 12:16:14 est, Walker & Dunlop is currently sitting at $130.78 and has moved $2.16 per share.

Walker & Dunlop has moved 5.70% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 14.69% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Walker & Dunlop Inc

Walker & Dunlop, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1000+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

