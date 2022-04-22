Market Mover: Wabash National (WNC) Down at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WNC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) is trading 3.28% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:19:14 est, was $14.58. Wabash National dropped $0.49 over the previous day’s close.

126,214 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Wabash National has a YTD change of 22.61%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Wabash National Corp.

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport.

