Market Mover: Vuzix (VUZI) Drops at Midday June 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VUZI - Market Data & News Trade

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares moved 5.52%, or $0.375 per share, as on 12:13:28 est today. After Opening the Day at $6.73, 911,625 shares of Vuzix have been traded today and the stock has moved between $6.75 and $6.39.

Already the company has moved YTD 21.68%.

Vuzix anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Vuzix visit the company profile.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.

To get more information on Vuzix Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Vuzix Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles