Market Mover: Voya (VOYA) Rises at Midday April 20

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) has climbed $0.73 (1.06%) and sits at $69.42, as of 12:21:42 est on April 20.

254,112 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 4.50% over the last 5 days and shares gained 3.25% over the last 30 days.

Voya is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Voya Financial Inc

Voya Financial, Inc. helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings - to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual customers, workplace participants and institutions in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible - one person, one family, one institution at a time - Voya's vision is to be America's Retirement Company®. Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' on the Disability Equality Index.

