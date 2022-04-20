Market Mover: Voxeljet AG (VJET) Up at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VJET - Market Data & News Trade

Voxeljet AG - ADR (NASDAQ: VJET) shares moved 1.32%, or $0.0578 per share, as on 11:25:24 est today. After Opening the Day at $4.40, 7,450 shares of Voxeljet AG have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $4.65 and $4.38.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 25.73%.

Voxeljet AG expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Voxeljet AG visit the company profile.

About Voxeljet AG - ADR

voxeljet is a global innovator and technology driver for advanced 3D printing solutions in industrial production environments. Equipped with state-of-the-art binder-jet components and seamlessly integrated into partially or fully automated production environments, our 3D production systems are sustainably shifting the economic parameters and possible applications of additive manufacturing in the industry. We have unique advantages across the entire process chain. Our process is highly efficient and in scales that are unparalleled worldwide.

To get more information on Voxeljet AG - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Voxeljet AG - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week