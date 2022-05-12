Market Mover: Voxeljet AG (VJET) Drops at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VJET - Market Data & News Trade

Today Voxeljet AG - ADR (NASDAQ: VJET) is trading 5.06% down.

The latest price, as of 11:27:05 est, was $3.94. Voxeljet AG dropped $0.21 over the previous day’s close.

7,697 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Voxeljet AG has a YTD change of 29.66%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Voxeljet AG - ADR

voxeljet is a global innovator and technology driver for advanced 3D printing solutions in industrial production environments. Equipped with state-of-the-art binder-jet components and seamlessly integrated into partially or fully automated production environments, our 3D production systems are sustainably shifting the economic parameters and possible applications of additive manufacturing in the industry. We have unique advantages across the entire process chain. Our process is highly efficient and in scales that are unparalleled worldwide.

