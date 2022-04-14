Market Mover: Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Loses at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VVNT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A (NYSE: VVNT) lost 3.21% Thursday.

As of 12:19:01 est, Vivint Smart Home sits at $5.43 and dropped $0.18 so far today.

Vivint Smart Home has moved 10.24% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 42.64% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

