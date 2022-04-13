Market Mover: VistaGen (VTGN) Up at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VTGN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) are up 14.75% Wednesday.

As of 12:20:04 est, VistaGen sits at $1.61 and has climbed $0.205 per share in trading so far.

VistaGen has moved 16.81% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 28.72% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-28.

About VistaGen Therapeutics Inc

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets.

