Market Mover: Vislink (VISL) Gains at Midday May 26

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) shares climbed 6.02%, or $0.0397 per share, as on 12:08:53 est today. After Opening the Day at $0.66, 102,558 shares of Vislink exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $0.71 and $0.66.

Already the company has moved YTD 44.07%.

Vislink expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Vislink Technologies Inc

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, its innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Its solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications.

