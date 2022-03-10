Market Mover: Vishay Precision (VPG) Falls at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VPG - Market Data & News Trade

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPG) has dropped $0.84 (2.64%) and is currently sitting at $31.00, as of 12:19:35 est on March 10.

30,245 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 5.06% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 0.22% over the last 30 days.

Vishay Precision anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Vishay Precision visit the company profile.

About Vishay Precision Group Inc

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace.

To get more information on Vishay Precision Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Vishay Precision Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles