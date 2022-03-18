Market Mover: Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Up at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPCE - Market Data & News Trade

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: SPCE) has climbed $0.405 (4.51%) and is currently sitting at $9.32, as of 12:15:48 est on March 18.

7,912,516 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 18.76% over the last 5 days and shares lost 16.29% over the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - Class A

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience.

