Market Mover: ViewRay (VRAY) Falls at Midday May 9

Shares of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) fell 11.68% Monday.

As of 12:19:37 est, ViewRay sits at $2.46 and has moved $0.32 per share in trading so far.

ViewRay has moved 25.14% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 50.27% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About ViewRay Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

