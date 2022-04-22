Market Mover: Viavi (VIAV) Down at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIAV - Market Data & News Trade

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares are down 1.06%, or $0.16 per share, as on 12:21:06 est today. Opening the day at $15.12, 412,900 shares of Viavi exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $15.31 and $14.96.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 14.07%.

Viavi anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Viavi Solutions Inc

VIAVI is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications.

