Market Mover: Verb Company (VERB) Drops at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VERB - Market Data & News Trade

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) has dropped $0.0612 (13.91%) and is currently sitting at $0.38, as of 12:14:37 est on June 13.

1,221,952 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 11.49% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 47.62% over the last 30 days.

Verb Company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Verb Company visit the company profile.

About Verb Technology Company Inc

Verb Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company's proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms.

To get more information on Verb Technology Company Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Verb Technology Company Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles