Market Mover: Verastem (VSTM) Down at Midday March 15

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares lost 2.92%, or $0.035 per share, as on 12:22:04 est today. Opening the day at $1.21, 1,062,291 shares of Verastem have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $1.21 and $1.14.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 31.22%.

Verastem anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-17.

About Verastem Inc

Verastem Oncology is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. The company's pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition.

