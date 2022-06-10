Market Mover: Venator Materials (VNTR) Drops at Midday June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VNTR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) is trading 7.14% down.

The latest price, as of 12:15:15 est, was $2.47. Venator Materials dropped $0.19 so far today.

225,384 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Venator Materials has moved YTD 4.72%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Venator Materials PLC

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 24 facilities, employ approximately 3,700 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 120 countries.

