Market Mover: Velocity (VEL) Gains at Midday March 28

Shares of Velocity Financial Inc (NYSE: VEL) climbed 2.94% Monday.

As of 12:15:16 est, Velocity is currently sitting at $10.79 and has moved $0.31 so far today.

Velocity has moved 18.55% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 23.07% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Velocity Financial Inc

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers.

