Market Mover: VectivBio AG (VECT) Climbs at Midday May 5

Shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) are up 6.80% Thursday.

As of 12:09:07 est, VectivBio AG sits at $4.87 and has moved $0.31 per share in trading so far.

VectivBio AG has moved 8.43% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 7.13% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About VectivBio Holding AG

VectivBio is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions with high unmet medical need. The company is committed to pursuing product candidates with a clear mechanism of action and the potential to meaningfully transform and improve the lives of patients and their families. VectivBio’s product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog being developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Apraglutide is currently being evaluated in a global phase 3 clinical trial as a once-weekly treatment for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF).

