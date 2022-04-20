Market Mover: Valley National (VLY) Climbs at Midday April 20

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) climbed 1.41% Wednesday.

As of 12:19:30 est, Valley National sits at $12.97 and has climbed $0.18 so far today.

Valley National has moved 5.26% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 6.14% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Valley National Bancorp

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy.

