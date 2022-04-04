Market Mover: UWM (UWMC) Gains at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UWMC - Market Data & News Trade

UWM Holdings Corporation - Class A (NYSE: UWMC) has climbed $0.11 (2.45%) and sits at $4.63, as of 12:20:29 est on April 4.

1,298,178 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 5.65% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 10.40% over the last 30 days.

UWM is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on UWM visit the company profile.

About UWM Holdings Corporation - Class A

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

To get more information on UWM Holdings Corporation - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: UWM Holdings Corporation - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles