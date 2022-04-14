Market Mover: Utah Medical Products, (UTMD) Climbs at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UTMD - Market Data & News Trade

Today Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTMD) is trading 3.51% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:42:10 est, was $88.55. Utah Medical Products, has climbed $3.04 in trading today.

5,152 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Utah Medical Products, has moved YTD 13.01%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients.

