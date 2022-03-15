Market Mover: Urstadt Biddle Properties, (UBA) Loses at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UBA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: UBA) is trading 3.61% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:19:04 est, was $19.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties, dropped $0.72 in trading today.

139,967 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Urstadt Biddle Properties, has a YTD change of 3.96%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-07.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. - Class A

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 198 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

