Market Mover: Ur-Energy (URG) Rises at Midday July 18

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG) shares are up 5.77%, or $0.06 per share, as on 12:12:15 est today. After Opening the Day at $1.05, 506,647 shares of Ur-Energy have been traded today and the stock has traded between $1.11 and $1.05.

Already the company is down 14.75%.

Ur-Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Ur-Energy Inc.

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. The company has produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate its LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at its Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States.

